29 Things: Chajuanna’s Apple Delight recipe

Recipe from Chajuana Rene Mayes:

HONEYCRISP APPLE DELIGHT

Cut 1 honeycrisp apple into chunks. Sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon. Add 6 to 8oz of vanilla Greek yogurt. Sprinkle with some chocolate morsels on top, and enjoy!

— Chajuana is a health and fitness coach, certified holistic health coach and owner of Ripped Royalty Wellness, LLC.

