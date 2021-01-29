29 Things: Chajuanna’s Apple Delight recipe
CHAJUANA RENE MAYES, 42, is a health and fitness coach, certified holistic health coach and owner of Ripped Royalty Wellness, LLC.
Recipe from Chajuana Rene Mayes:
HONEYCRISP APPLE DELIGHT
Cut 1 honeycrisp apple into chunks. Sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon. Add 6 to 8oz of vanilla Greek yogurt. Sprinkle with some chocolate morsels on top, and enjoy!
— Chajuana is a health and fitness coach, certified holistic health coach and owner of Ripped Royalty Wellness, LLC.
P.S. Read more about Chajuana and others on their health and fitness journeys.
0 Comments