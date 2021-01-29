29 Things: Allison’s Sunshine Salad

“I’ve learned that working on my overall fitness does not make me the best at anything, but it does allow me to be better at just about everything. Especially as I age, my fitness improves my ability, courage, and confidence to do and try so many different things. I don’t want to be physically limited.”

Try this salad recipe from Allison Drybrough Lobdell, featured in the Best Bodies category:

SUNSHINE SALAD

• 1 Jar refrigerated Dole grapefruit sections

• 2 cans mandarin orange slices

• 2 diced firm (but ripe) avocados

• 2 T diced purple onion

• 1/2 cup slivered almonds

• 1/2 cup Marzetti sweet poppy seed dressing

Chill, serve cold. Serves 6.

