A Celebration of Sisterhood

Photos Kylene White and Jeff Ivory

On June 22, 2021, nearly 200 women walked into the 19th annual Most Admired Woman awards as event attendees — but they walked out as sisters.

“Watch for people who show up and show out,” said new Today’s Woman owner and publisher Tawana Bain from the stage in the stunning Gillespie ballroom, where guests had done exactly that — shown up in groups of coworkers, colleagues, family and friends to honor 12 women who had received over 67,000 votes for their inspirational and aspirational contributions to our community.

Meanwhile, Tawana, who before purchasing the magazine was the 2020 Most Admired Woman in the Beauty/Fashion category, channeled the positive emotions in the room into a mission statement: “I want you to understand that Today’s Woman is a magazine, but we’re much more than that; we’re a movement. I want to start a movement where women have each other’s backs, and it starts now.”

The Most Admired Woman 2021 nominees were selected by the editorial board of Today’s Woman magazine. Reader votes determined the winners.