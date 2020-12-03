The Next Chapter

The December issue of Today’s Woman marks its 29th birthday…29 years of inspiring, informing, and encouraging women in our community, a mission we’ve never wavered from. We have lasting memories of stories shared, lives touched, women recognized, smiles enjoyed, organizations lifted up. Over these 29 years, we’ve featured more than 9,000 local women who are breaking barriers, overcoming odds, and making Kentuckiana a better place to live. We’ve hosted events, attended and supported hundreds of non-profit fundraisers, and partnered with organizations that shared our vision. It’s been an amazing ride.

Now it’s time to hand the reins of Today’s Woman over to the next person.

I have owned the magazine for nearly 25 years, during which time she has evolved into quite the sophisticated young woman. The former newsprint, tabloid publication became a full-fledged glossy magazine in March 2000, the same month we presented our first awards program — HER Awards, Honoring Excellent Role Models. Over 700 attended that year at The Kentucky Center to see eight unsung heroes recognized. Three years later, we introduced the Most Admired Woman awards, voted on by our readers, recognizing high profile women in 12 categories, with more than 225 women lauded thus far in the annual June issue.

Every year, we produce the colorful, hat-filled Derby issue, the Best Bodies issue to encourage movement and fitness, the Changing Louisville issue and the Gifts to the Community Awards to cheer improvements being made in our community. The Way to Go Woman! awards, our new Education awards, and our Artisans & Makers nominations allow us to extend our deserved recognition.

Thirteen years ago, we added more family coverage with Today’s Family, which is now a dedicated section within Today’s Woman. Distribution of Today’s Woman continues in all areas of Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana, because we strongly believe all women in our community should be encouraged and that good things are happening all over the city. Our informative website and social media digitally spread the inspiring feats of local women as well.

Are you the next Today’s Woman Publisher? Or do you know someone who would be excited to lead this print and digital magazine? If so, please complete the Request for Proposal by December 16.

Thanks for loving and supporting Today’s Woman.