Gifts To Our Community: Survivors’ Corner

Turning Trauma Into Purpose

Donna Pollard created Survivors’ Corner in 2017 after beginning to speak of her own experience as a person who was abused as a child and then became a child bride. “Everything I’d gone through was preparing me to be able to give back to the community and reframe trauma into purpose, so that other people would never have to experience that level of abuse through legal loopholes,” she says.

Initially, she facilitated support meetings, which then led to an affiliation with the University of Louisville’s Kent School of Social Work that helped her put together additional support groups and workshops. “It took off from there,” she says. Survivors’ Corner continues to build partnerships with other agencies and organizations. “We’re part of the Community Advisory to the Trauma Resilient Community grant that the city was awarded,” she says.