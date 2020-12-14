Gifts To Our Community: Racing Louisville FC

A women’s soccer league was always part of the strategic vision for Louisville City FC, but it wasn’t until fall 2019 that the synergy was there to support it. The men’s league and fan base had grown, and Lynn Family Stadium had been built. “We knew having a women’s team would be a logical step,” says Louisville City FC President Brad Estes. The organization has always wanted to have people in the community playing soccer in as many ways as possible.

While some businesses have cut back or closed as a result of COVID-19, Louisville City FC has moved ahead with the creation of Racing Louisville FC, a National Women’s Soccer League expansion team, as well as the training grounds project, a $15 million investment in a 25-acre site on River Road that includes four artificial turf fields for youth soccer and bermuda grass fields for the men’s and women’s teams.