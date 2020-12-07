Gifts To Our Community: Louisville Ballet

Transitioning on Their Toes

The performing arts have been hit hard by the limits COVID-19 has put on public gatherings, but the Louisville Ballet has pivoted to utilize technology in myriad ways. Its season is now digital, but the dance films it is creating are not merely a recording of a performance. They are innovative and envision dance in a way that Louisville audiences haven’t seen locally. Kentucky! Vol I and The Nutcracker are two films that have been confirmed for the season.

Of course, performances are just one part of what Louisville Ballet does. Stacey Blakeman, director of community engagement, says the Louisville Ballet School moved to virtual classes in the spring but reopened to in-person classes in August with strict safety measures. With so many children doing online district education, “having this outlet for a place to go and something to do that is safe has been really important to a lot of our school families,” Stacey says. Families who don’t feel comfortable with in-person classes are still able to have virtual ones.