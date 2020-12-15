Gifts To Our Community: La Casita Center

The organization, which began in 2000 but didn’t become an official nonprofit until 2005, has developed numerous partnerships in Louisville for the benefit of the Latinx community. La Casita has worked in conjunction with JCPS to try to help young Latinx children prepare for school; its video series on Facebook, La Escualita, is geared toward children ages three to five to help them be ready for kindergarten. La Casita is also working to help parents manage non-traditional instruction (NTI) during the pandemic. “The digital divide is real,” Karina says. Some Latinx parents new to the United States do not speak or write Spanish, which makes helping their children learn English and complete online school a Herculean task.

While La Casita strives to support any person in need, it has a special focus on supporting women in the community, whether they are experiencing racial injustice, poverty, homophobia, or abuse. “I would like all of us to recognize that when women are in solidarity with each other, the community will be stronger,” she says.