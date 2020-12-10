Gifts To Our Community: Greatness Within

For some people, the place where they grow up imprints itself on them and always feels like home. Lavinia Hawkins, Ph.D., holds West Louisville close to her heart in everything she does. She was born and raised there by parents who took education seriously. That focus combined with a commitment to improving educational opportunities for West Louisville kids led to the creation of the book, Greatness Within, which Lavinia co-wrote with her husband, Daniel, the athletic director at West End School.

Lavinia and Daniel wrote the book in spring 2020 while quarantining. They thought about the important role that mentors had in both of their lives. “For both of us, mentoring and helping youth is so important. It’s how both of us were able to get to where we are now,” she says. “We wouldn’t be who we are without it.” Both of them recognized the severe impact the pandemic would have on children living in the West End because school, athletics, and community centers were shut down. They were looking to inspire children and help families.