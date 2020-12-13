Dealing With Loneliness During The Holidays

Decking the halls this holiday season may look a little different. Holiday dinners are being moved outside by the fire pit to keep social distancing more efficient, plans are being canceled to keep older family members safe. This buck in traditions can lead to strong feelings of loneliness. “We are wired to be connected — to have people to hug, or talk to, or witness our lives,” says Sally Connolly, a licensed marriage and family therapist and owner of Couples Counseling of Louisville. With this predisposed need within us, missing out on gatherings with families or that annual holiday shopping trip with friends can trigger a more noticeable sense of loneliness.

Nicole Sartini-Cprek, clinical director, therapist, and co-founder of Bridge Counseling and Wellness, says, “Our brains are pattern- recognizing machines. We feel a sense of safety when we recognize familiar routines or familiar traditions. Seeing those patterns change can cause an internal sense of anxiety for a lot of people.”

With our holiday routines being thrown off and not seeing those we care about, this level of change can be unnerving. “There’s no doubt that the pandemic is bringing this feeling out for a lot of people,” Nicole says.

If you have sensations of emptiness that become too intense or “are interrupting your ability to perform your responsibilities, then that’s something that needs to be addressed,” Nicole says. If you find yourself slipping in and out of these feelings throughout the day or week but can still function as usual, these are generally feelings that can be navigated.