Celebrations: Taylor and Braxton
Taylor Grider and Braxton Mann were married on September 14, 2019, at the Frazier History Museum’s outdoor rooftop.
Wearing a fitted, v-neck dress with a long scalloped train, bride Taylor Grider married her groom, Braxton Mann, on September 14, 2019, at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum. The couple exchanged vows on the Frazier Kentucky History Museum’s dreamy outdoor rooftop, followed by an indoor industrial-style reception.
Their formal wedding displayed a palette of latte, blush, ivory, and black. The guests enjoyed appetizers after the ceremony, and later followed up with chicken and waffles and macaroni and cheese for dinner. For dessert, Taylor’s grandmother made their cake. “I’m a huge cake/cupcake lover, but nothing compares to my grandma’s white cake with buttermilk icing,” Taylor says.
Taylor and Braxton wanted to keep the tradition of not seeing each other before the ceremony. “[This] moment was so special to us. Something we anticipated all day,” Taylor says. Her advice to other brides is to eat breakfast, drink water, and take it all in. “The day is such a blur because you’re constantly going and moving and taking pictures! People would tell me this all the time before the wedding and boy were they right!” Taylor says.
THE DETAILS
Ceremony and Reception Frazier History Museum
Photographer Christen Endicott, Everleigh Photography
Videographer Visual Concepts
Floral Design In Bloom Again
Dress House of White Bridal Boutique, Martina Liana (brand)
Bridesmaids Dresses Kennedy Blue
Tuxes Men’s Wearhouse
Catering/Food Ladyfingers Catering
Drinks Masterson’s Catering
Cake Bride’s grandmother, Irma Sallee
Ceremony Music harp player, Louisa Ellis Woodson
Reception Music Sound Specialist DJ
Rings Olinger Diamond Center, Jasper, IN
Stationery Shine Wedding Invitations
Makeup/Hair Ashley Wilson (bride’s hair & makeup, bridesmaids’ hair), Brooke Sales (bridesmaids’ makeup)
Rehearsal Dinner Hopcat
Honeymoon Punta Cana – Sanctuary Cap Cana
