Celebrations: Taylor and Braxton

Their formal wedding displayed a palette of latte, blush, ivory, and black. The guests enjoyed appetizers after the ceremony, and later followed up with chicken and waffles and macaroni and cheese for dinner. For dessert, Taylor’s grandmother made their cake. “I’m a huge cake/cupcake lover, but nothing compares to my grandma’s white cake with buttermilk icing,” Taylor says.

Taylor and Braxton wanted to keep the tradition of not seeing each other before the ceremony. “[This] moment was so special to us. Something we anticipated all day,” Taylor says. Her advice to other brides is to eat breakfast, drink water, and take it all in. “The day is such a blur because you’re constantly going and moving and taking pictures! People would tell me this all the time before the wedding and boy were they right!” Taylor says.