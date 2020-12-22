Celebrations: Madison and Bryan
Madison Winebrenner and Bryan Lockard were married on September 19, 2020.
From the neon sign to the emerald green, white, with a touch of lavender color palette, bride Madison Winebrenner and groom Bryan Lockard sprinkled personal touches throughout their September 19, 2020, wedding ceremony and reception at The Venue at Highland in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Guests witnessed the bride’s aunt officiate the nuptials and watched the newly married couple’s first dance to Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur. For those that could not attend, the couple created a Facebook group to watch the ceremony. Madison says her favorite memory was seeing Bryan and having some private time together after the ceremony.
THE DETAILS
Ceremony and Reception The Venue at Highland, Elizabethtown
Photographer Morgan Himes Photography
Videographer Unscripted Film Co.
Floral Design Elizabethtown Florist
Dress Couture Closet
Bridesmaids Dresses USA Bridal
Tuxes USA Bridal
Catering/Food Food Obsessions
Cake Family Friend, Gary Williams
Ceremony and Reception Music DJ Joker
Decor Rentals Something Blue Events
Rings Genesis Diamonds
Makeup Makeup by Lauren
Hair Chelsie Dunn, Cut Ups Salon
Rehearsal Dinner The Venue at Highland, Elizabethtown
Honeymoon San Diego and Las Vegas
