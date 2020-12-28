Celebrations: Jasna and Leonard
Jasna Pickett and Leonard Allison married on October 3, 2020, at The Henry Clay.
Wearing a custom made Lilly Chodyniecki dress, Jasna Pickett married Leonard Allison, on October 3, 2020, at The Henry Clay. Jasna had always dreamed of having her own Cinderella wedding at an elegant venue, adorned with ornate details and high ceilings. She found her fairy tale location. “From the historical feel, the beautiful marble, the 1920’s ornate stained glass ceilings, everything was perfect for what we wanted,” Jasna says.
Their formal wedding displayed a color palette of rose gold, dusty gold, burgundy, and ivory accented with floral centerpieces that towered over the tables at 3 feet tall. Beyond the lavish decor were plenty of special moments orchestrated by the bride and groom. Leonard’s vows were a perfect reflection of his love for Jasna and his devotion to God. “To this day, our guests cannot stop talking about his vows,” reflects Jasna. Their first dance as a married couple was to This Is Why I Love You by Major.
As the night wore on, the DJ kept the party going with a mix of old and new songs, highlighted by Leonard serenading his bride with her favorite song, Beauty by Dru Hill. When planning your fairy tale wedding, Jasna recommends starting the planning process as soon as possible. “Do not let anyone tell you how to organize your wedding. Remember, you are only doing this once.”
THE DETAILS
Ceremony and Reception The Henry Clay
Photographer and Videographer In The Shade Photography
Planner Bethany Thorsness, Excellence Wedding Solutions
Floral Design Studio Botanica, Cristy Beck
Ceremony Dress Lilly Chodyniecki
Reception Dress Aryea Kolubah
Bridesmaid Dresses David’s Bridal
Tuxes J Alan Formalwear
Catering/Food and Drinks Custom Foods Catering
Cake Amanda Hardien
Ceremony and Reception Music Darryl Stephens, Party All Weekend
Decor Nadia Shalash, Nadia’s Elegant Events
Stationery Hillary Hellesto
Bride’s Makeup Tia Mao
Bride’s Hair Ciara Morris
Bridesmaids’ Makeup April Garner and Ashley Lewis
Honeymoon Hawaii and Cruise (in 2021)
