Celebrations: Jasna and Leonard

Their formal wedding displayed a color palette of rose gold, dusty gold, burgundy, and ivory accented with floral centerpieces that towered over the tables at 3 feet tall. Beyond the lavish decor were plenty of special moments orchestrated by the bride and groom. Leonard’s vows were a perfect reflection of his love for Jasna and his devotion to God. “To this day, our guests cannot stop talking about his vows,” reflects Jasna. Their first dance as a married couple was to This Is Why I Love You by Major.

As the night wore on, the DJ kept the party going with a mix of old and new songs, highlighted by Leonard serenading his bride with her favorite song, Beauty by Dru Hill. When planning your fairy tale wedding, Jasna recommends starting the planning process as soon as possible. “Do not let anyone tell you how to organize your wedding. Remember, you are only doing this once.”