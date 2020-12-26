Celebrations: Hannah and Cole

The traditional wedding with burgundy, navy, and ivory color palette was perfect for the season and the venue. The guests were able to bless the couple with The Money Dance, a family wedding tradition originating from Hannah’s home state of Louisiana.

On a night filled with many treasured memories, one moment stood out for Hannah. The couple chose not to do a first look, so when Hannah saw Cole before walking down the aisle, it was a powerful moment for her. “It was a magical day, everything I dreamed it would be,” Hannah says. “I’m thankful for all the wonderful vendors who helped make it special.”