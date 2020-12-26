Celebrations: Hannah and Cole
Hannah Harper and Cole Perkins married at the Olmsted in Louisville on December 8, 2019.
On December 8, 2019, bride Hannah Harper married her groom, Cole Perkins at the Olmsted in Louisville. Although the bride and groom are both from out of state, they decided to do a “destination” wedding in Louisville since they met here while attending school. “Louisville did not disappoint,” Hannah says. “Our families enjoyed the food and fun that Louisville has to offer.”
The traditional wedding with burgundy, navy, and ivory color palette was perfect for the season and the venue. The guests were able to bless the couple with The Money Dance, a family wedding tradition originating from Hannah’s home state of Louisiana.
On a night filled with many treasured memories, one moment stood out for Hannah. The couple chose not to do a first look, so when Hannah saw Cole before walking down the aisle, it was a powerful moment for her. “It was a magical day, everything I dreamed it would be,” Hannah says. “I’m thankful for all the wonderful vendors who helped make it special.”
THE DETAILS
Ceremony and Reception The Olmsted
Photographer Madi Metcalf
Videographer Blake Wilson
Planner Bride’s Mom
Floral Design Sarah Rae Designs
Dress Rebecca’s Wedding Boutique
Bridesmaid Dresses Azazie
Tuxes Men’s Wearhouse
Catering/Food Masterson’s Catering
Cake Plehn’s Bakery
Ceremony and Reception Music Dance Party Unlimited, Jack Gill
Stationery Simply To Impress
Favors Chocolate
Makeup MV Beauty
Hair Michaela Matthews, Emileigh Gentry
Rehearsal Dinner Martin’s Bar-B-Que
