Celebrations: Caroline and Roman
Caroline Holtgrave and Roman Aprile married on March 28, 2020, and due to the pandemic moved their wedding to her mother’s backyard.
Caroline Holtgrave and Roman Aprile had a small wedding ceremony in her mother’s backyard on March 28, 2020. Originally planned for the Van Gogh Room at the Mellwood Arts Center, the couple had to postpone their reception due to the pandemic. Despite the change in venue, wedding party, and guest list, the couple tried to maintain that traditional wedding feel. The bride, wearing a Milano Gown from BHLDN, looked radiant as she and her groom danced to The 1 by Otis Jr. and Dr. Dundiff on her mother’s deck. They also enjoyed their first meal at home together, takeout from Seviche, the couple’s favorite local restaurant.
The couple included their two dogs in the ceremony, with the smaller dog Zeta, joining them in a few of the wedding photos. Throughout the day, they were able to Facetime with family members who lived out of town. “My two sisters were my matrons of honor so it was very important for them both to be with me, even virtually, on my wedding day,” Caroline says.
After almost a year of marriage, the couple hopes to celebrate with friends and family at a reception in March of 2021, with plans to honeymoon in Saint Lucia after the reception.
THE DETAILS
Ceremony and Reception Bride’s mother’s backyard
Photographer Crystal Ludwick Photo, LLC
Planner Jennifer Combs, Fit to Be Tied
Floral Design Erin Minton Wisecarver
Dress Milano Gown from BHLDN
Catering/Food Louie Karem (reception 2021)
Cake Sweets by Millie
Rings Catbird
Stationery Cartwheels Papers and Gifts
Rehearsal Dinner River House (in 2021)
Honeymoon St. Lucia (in 2021)
