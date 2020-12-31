Celebrations: Caroline and Roman

The couple included their two dogs in the ceremony, with the smaller dog Zeta, joining them in a few of the wedding photos. Throughout the day, they were able to Facetime with family members who lived out of town. “My two sisters were my matrons of honor so it was very important for them both to be with me, even virtually, on my wedding day,” Caroline says.

After almost a year of marriage, the couple hopes to celebrate with friends and family at a reception in March of 2021, with plans to honeymoon in Saint Lucia after the reception.