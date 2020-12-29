Celebrations: Ashley and Robert
Ashley DeVault and Robert Zaring married August 1, 2020, at Yew Dell Gardens in an outdoor ceremony.
From the bride’s form-fitting gown to the blush, cream, lilac, and navy color palette, the Zaring wedding was the perfect embodiment of an English Garden wedding. On August 1, 2020, Ashley DeVault married Robert Zaring, at Yew Dell Gardens in a beautiful outdoor ceremony.
The couple planned the wedding in 30 days, but had to replan it several times due to the pandemic. Despite the changes, Ashley never doubted that her special day would come. “It will all work out the way it’s supposed to,” Ashley says. However, her advice to other brides is to hire a wedding coordinator to ease the burden.
THE DETAILS
Ceremony and Reception Yew Dell Gardens
Reception Our House – The Dragon Lair
Photographer and Videographer Jordan Pantoja
Planner Maggie Heeley
Floral Design Rose and Honey Floral
Dress Kelly Faetanini
Tux Tuxedo Avenue
Catering/Food Mayan Cafe
Rings Jordan Clines
Makeup/Hair Kenzie Meade, Beauty Patrol; and Leah Cave, The Salon at Anchorage
