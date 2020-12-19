A New Home

“My mom has been having this dream…”

Some gifts are easily forgotten, while others are so special they provide delight for many years. The gift that Habitat for Humanity Louisville provides is not only bestowed by the many people who donate to the organization or help build affordable houses. The gift is something homebuyers give themselves — the education, hard work, and empowerment they receive during the Habitat process that inspire everyone who knows them.

Sherita Smith and her three children moved into their Habitat home in the Russell neighborhood in 2017. “When I was renting, I was paying so much in rent,” she says, which was part of the reason she looked into becoming a Habitat homebuyer. Plus, she wanted a house for her children to grow up in. She also knew having a house would help her build on her credit.

While attaining her sweat equity hours, Sherita says she learned so much about taking care of a home. “In the class, it was so great. We learned how to fix things. They taught us how to purchase old furniture and fix it up. We learned how to use putty and put down floors,” she says.