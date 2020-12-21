A Gift for Moms

Farrah’s book is for any mom out there “who has any interest in political activism — whether they’re just getting started or they want to deepen their involvement.” Raising the Resistance discusses “everything from feminism, body positivity, toxic masculinity, to political representation.” These are subjects in which she has always taken a keen interest, but now she’s able to take all her acquired knowledge and research and place it into one empowering book. “I’m very proud to write this book for women who inspire me so much,” Farrah says.

If at first glance these topics feel daunting to dive into, there’s no need to worry. Farrah employs an inspiring, easy-to-read style that makes the reader eager to turn the page. At the end of each chapter, there are tips that “can apply to any parenting style and that are easy for moms to do,” Farrah says.

One way that Farrah encourages political activism is by voting. “That’s one of the most acceptable ways that we can influence politics right now, and I do think that it’s a form of political activism.” Modeling the act of voting for your children is a wonderful way to show them how our system of democracy works. “Involving them in the process is a good thing to do,” Farrah says. This act can even set up interest at an early age.

Another tip Farrah offers to moms wanting to become more politically active is to be honest with your kids about what’s happening in the world of politics. You can do this with younger kids as well as your teens. “I think it’s perfectly fine to talk about what’s going on in the world,” Farrah says. “You don’t have to burden them with any dark or serious topics, but they might have questions.” Being honest and age-appropriate with your answers is a good way to begin a dialogue that can continue for years.