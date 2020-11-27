The Big Picture: Tiandra Robinson

Tiandra M. Robinson

College Access Counselor and Marketing Consultant, T. Marie Consulting

Married to Calvin, mother to Tre, 12, and Reagan, 6

What really matters to you? My family first and foremost is what really matters, but outside of that, pushing students to pursue higher education and working with small and black-owned businesses to help them succeed in this current climate.

With my students, it matters because a lot of them come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and getting them to see how obtaining some type of post-secondary education can break generational curses is important.

For the small but mainly black-owned businesses, it matters because a lot of us are trying to create generational wealth. We are trying to close in on a 400-year head start. In education, there is already this huge achievement gap between black and white students, which I think will deepen during NTI, and a lot of black-owned businesses had a hard time operating pre-COVID-19, so now many have had to close. A lot of them didn’t receive the government funding.

What has surprised me? I’ve created some marketing concepts — 502 Black Business Week and 502 Black Eats Week — to help highlight some of Louisville’s awesome black-owned businesses, and the silver lining has been how people of ALL races have been so receptive and supportive of them. It’s been so beautifully overwhelming. Even all the media exposure.

How do you incorporate gratitude into your life? I’ve been so humbled these last six months. I’ve made various videos just thanking people for believing in me and in the mission of my business (T. Marie Consulting). I tell people thank you daily.

How do you keep yourself calm in the midst of chaos? When things are chaotic, I breathe, I sit back, and reflect before I react. I used to be a very reactive person, but as I get older, I realize I can’t stress on things that are beyond my control.

What brings you the greatest joy? My greatest joys are of course my family, but from a business standpoint, the accomplishments I’ve had with T. Marie Consulting just in these last few months.

How do you bring joy to others? I think the joy I bring to others is being a resource for them, whether it’s from the college access side or the marketing side, and just being a calm and listening ear. It also doesn’t hurt that I can make people laugh.

What are you looking forward to? I’m looking forward to continuing to grow T. Marie Consulting and ultimately doing it full time.



