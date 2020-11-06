The Big Picture: Roslyn Mattingly
Roslyn Mattingly says, “I believe good health is necessary for happiness and success, but staying healthy has taken on a new meaning. The things we have to do to ensure our physical health take a toll on our mental state. With isolation now being a requirement, the importance of human connection has been made even more apparent.”
What really matters to you? Health and human connection.
What has surprised you (as it relates either to yourself or to others)? Not much surprises me anymore. I’d like to say I was surprised by the administration’s response to the pandemic, or by the number of people coming out of the woodwork and feeling emboldened to express their racist views, or by the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case, or by the extreme division of this country. I’m not surprised, but I’m not hopeless.
On a lighter note, I was surprised by how much fun a Zoom birthday party could be! Four hours with the family and then two more with my best friends made for an amazing night.
How do you incorporate gratitude into your life? I am trying to journal more (it’s never been my thing), and I plan to incorporate practicing gratitude in the classroom.
How do you keep yourself calm in the midst of chaos? We have all truly been tested this year, and it’s easy to let everything weigh you down. I generally stay calm because I want to be there for my friends and for my students. I’d like to say that I have lots of healthy habits to stay calm in the midst of chaos, but the truth is I’m working on it. I eat well, concentrate on my work, and when I need to escape I grab a snack and watch Netflix. Therapy is also great.
How do you bring joy to others? I try to be kind and accepting. I smile a lot. I truly love people and enjoy interacting with them, so the smiling is genuine.
What are you looking forward to? Just like most people, I am looking forward to the end of this pandemic. Besides being able to see my whole family together, I can’t wait to play live music again.
