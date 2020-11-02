The Big Picture: Kristin Pierce

Kristin Pierce

Morning news anchor, WHAS11

Mother to son Jayce, 8

What really matters to you? Family, health, and happiness really matter to me.

Why does this matter, and has what matters to you changed in recent months? If so, why? Family, health, and happiness are imperative. My family, which includes close friends, is supportive and loving, being in good health is a blessing, and happiness makes everything else more enjoyable. What matters to me hasn’t changed in recent months, but I am more aware of how critical they are to my life. At a tragic time in life where people are losing family members, losing their jobs, and struggling mentally, it is a blessing to have the “small things” in life that are truly the biggest things.

What has surprised you? It has surprised me how long this pandemic has been going on and how the changes we’ve made are now normalized. What was once unheard of or unfathomable, is normal, whether it be working from home, Zoom calls instead of in-person interviews, or working out at home versus the gym. I’m also pleasantly surprised by how simple tasks like reading and going outside for a walk can instantly improve my mood.

How do you incorporate gratitude into your life? I practice gratitude daily usually through prayer. I’m thankful, grateful, and blessed.

How do you keep yourself calm in the midst of chaos? I keep myself calm in the midst of chaos but try to concentrate on what I can do and what I can change. I don’t have power over everything, but the things I have control over, I take advantage of. It’s important to focus on what you can do instead of what you can complain about; it’s easy to complain. Another way I keep myself calm is by reading. I started a book club in the midst of the pandemic, and I look forward to the books we select and the virtual meetings.

What brings you the greatest joy? My son brings me the greatest joy; he is a constant, living reminder of what’s right in the world.

How do you bring joy to others? I try to bring joy to others by loving on them, whether it’s up close or virtually. I care about people, and I hope people feel that it’s genuine.

What are you looking forward to? Probably like the rest of the country, I am looking forward to an everyday life that resembles life before the coronavirus pandemic; the kind where we hugged people closely and tightly, went to sporting events in-person, and were unafraid of being around people more vulnerable to diseases.

