The Big Picture: Karen Williams

Karen Williams

President & CEO of Louisville Tourism

Married to Bill, stepmother to Marc Goetz and daughter-in-law

What really matters to you? We cannot let another 400 years of history go by … we need to be committed to making change now — equality for everyone.

Why does this matter, and has what matters to you changed in recent months? If so, why? It is not enough for it to just matter. We as leaders in our community need to put our differences aside and work together and create the same opportunities for everyone.

What has surprised you (as it relates either to yourself or to others)? We are not a unified community. We point to others to say it is their fault when we all need to look in the mirror and step up.

How do you incorporate gratitude into your life? Every day of my life, I am thankful for my family, and the great team I have the opportunity and pleasure to work with every day. I make sure to always thank people, to listen, to say please, and never take anything or anyone for granted.

What brings you the greatest joy? Success in our work, unity in our city … being proud every day of who we are and what we do.

How do you bring joy to others? Being honest, being available, and always taking part.

What are you looking forward to? For a vaccine to COVID-19. Our industry has been paralyzed by COVID-19. I yearn for the days when we are opening our front door to all visitors – all walks of life.