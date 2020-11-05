The Big Picture: Dr. Ebony Muldrow

Dr. Ebony Muldrow

Assistant Provost at the University of Louisville; President, Beta Alpha Xi Zeta, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Mother to adult children Tahjená, Kieryn, and Shandin

What really matters to you? I have always been a resolute advocate of diverse, inclusive practices and representation on the “other side” of the table. I feel it is extremely important to have diversity among the decision makers in business, at financial institutions, and within school administration, to name a few.

Why does this matter, and has what matters to you changed in recent months? If so, why? When decisions are made about “us,” include us. If anything, the past few months has bolstered my determination to ensure this ideal becomes the customary practice and no longer the exception.

What has surprised you (as it relates either to yourself or to others)? I have been surprised by the number of citizens in our community who are blissfully oblivious to the inequity of treatment and access to resources experienced by persons of color in our city. Notwithstanding, I have been equally surprised by the extent of compassion, empathy, and collectiveness demonstrated during one of the most divisive periods of time our city has experienced.

How do you incorporate gratitude into your life? Tomorrow isn’t promised to any of us, even as we lay asleep in our beds in our own homes; thus, rising daily is a blessing. I practice gratitude every day I wake through prayers and praises to God!

How do you keep yourself calm in the midst of chaos? Exercising and cooking. I like to think both activities relax me, but in reality I exercise to offset the results from my passion for cooking.

What brings you the greatest joy? In general, I love seeing people achieve their dreams, but my greatest joy comes from seeing my children achieve their much deserved successes and the desires of their hearts.

How do you bring joy to others? Through love, service, and food. I believe in giving people their roses (recognition) while they are able to receive them. I sincerely enjoy doing for others without provocation or reservation. What better way to do that than through my cooking?

What are you looking forward to? I am eagerly looking forward to being able to safely travel in our post-COVID-19 new normal.