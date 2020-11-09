Tasty Time Savers: Appetizers
We checked out some time-saving appetizers from Bourbon Baekery, The Cafe, Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli, Ladyfingers Catering, Lotsa Pasta, Paul’s Fruit Market, and The Silly Axe Cafe. Food styling by Emilie Nguyen.
Hosting a holiday gathering? Here are some great party add-ons that will save you time in the kitchen while adding just the right amount of “yum” to your holiday spread.
ANTIPASTO TRAY from Lotsa Pasta.
CHEDDAR TORTE available at Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli.
BLUEBERRY CHICKEN TACO, available at The Silly Axe Cafe.
GLUTEN FREE NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN AND WAFFLE from The Silly Axe Cafe.
PAUL’S PIMENTO CHEESE WITH CRACKERS from Paul’s Fruit Market.
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT SANDWICHES available at The Cafe.
SMALL CHARCUTERIE PLATTER available at Ladyfingers Catering.
0 Comments