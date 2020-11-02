Social Isolation During Pandemic Can Take its Toll on Seniors

Covid-19 has meant a pandemic of isolation, resulting in depression and increased confusion in many seniors, says Patti Naiser of Senior Home Transitions. Seniors have been identified as one of the most vulnerable if exposed to COVID-19. This has required very necessary precautions to be put into place to protect their health. The quarantine that was meant to protect them has unfortunately also had unexpected negative side effects. The isolation of those in nursing homes, assisted living and at home has had serious consequences in some cases.

Those who were already experiencing some cognitive impairment are especially susceptible to advancement of impairment due to depression and lack of stimulation. Studies have verified that one of the worst things for someone with dementia is for them to be isolated and not engaged. We have experienced an increase in calls from families needing help with parents who have progressed a great deal during the last several months.