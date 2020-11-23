How Your Family Can Spread Holiday Cheer, Not Germs

The holiday season is a time for families to gather and enjoy holiday traditions, some passed down through many generations. However, due to the pandemic, many families are finding creative ways to keep the holiday magic alive, despite the physical distance.

Here are a few ideas from some local families on how they are choosing to connect with family this holiday season:

“Traditionally we have large holiday gatherings, but this year we plan to cook a small meal at home and host a family Zoom meeting so we can see everyone. After our Thanksgiving meal, instead of the usual family shenanigans involving board games and football, we are going to decorate for Christmas. It will be a great way to spend time together and get in the Christmas spirit.” — Laura Shone

“My girls usually play board games with their aunt and uncle after Thanksgiving dinner. This year we are planning to FaceTime them and play a board game we both own. This will allow us to move each other’s pieces while we play. We’ve also planned some family movie watch parties. Depending on the weather, we hope to do an outdoor Christmas Eve with the grandparents. In anticipation of getting back to normal life, we have been making bucket lists of the people we will hug, the celebrations we will have, and the trips we will take.” — Amy Maupin-Eisenback