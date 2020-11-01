Boosting Your Immunity

Keeping your immunity in check can be easy if you know the right way to care for your body. Jenny Watson, owner of The Elderberry Co., shares some advice on staying healthy through the fall and winter months.

HOW DOES ELDERBERRY SYRUP BENEFIT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM?

The berry is known for supporting our immune system through a high level of antioxidants. A few studies have also supported the idea that the elderberry, on a cellular level, will stop viruses from replicating in cells. Elderberry is a great way for our own God-given immune systems to continue doing what they were created to do, which is to keep us from getting sick. We always want to empower our customers to check with their care provider before starting elderberry, but personally, my doctors have always encouraged use of it and approved its use especially during the winter months.

HOW OFTEN AND HOW MUCH OF THE SYRUP SHOULD YOU TAKE?

A lot of our customers will take one tablespoon daily to support their immune system, but you can take that serving size up to three times a day if you need extra support for your immune system.

CAN YOU ADD IT INTO DRINKS?

You can add it to water if the taste is too strong or you can add it to tea or put in a smoothie. I have added it as a cocktail ingredient to an Old Fashioned — instead of the simple syrup, I’ll use the elderberry syrup.

HOW MUCH ELDERBERRY SYRUP DO YOU SEND OUT?

We sell about 6,000 jars a month. Most of this is our elderberry syrup, but some of it also includes our honey, syrup kit, and wellness tea.

