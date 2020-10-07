Win a Christmas Getaway to Gaylord Opryland!

Each

package includes

two-night room accommodations for up to a family of four (one room); Admission to the all-new Holiday Marquee Event; Admission to Tubing; One day admission to SoundWaves; plus resort fees; taxes and self-parking for one vehicle. Packages are valid Sun-Thurs. from Nov. 13 through Jan. 3, 2021, based on availability (excluding NYE).

DEADLINE:

You have until TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:

Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.