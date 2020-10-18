Which Wig Would You Choose?
Rickelle Nelson, 50, modeled three wig styles from The Wig Shoppe and was given this wig as a gift. She is wearing a long red synthetic wig, $325 available at The Wig Shoppe, 502.412.8810. Sweater, $99; jeans, $109; scarf, $59.50 available at Talbots, 502.423.9445.
Businesses like The Wig Shoppe work with clients to determine what type of style fits them best and then customize the wig to suit the look the client wants. “A lot of women believe their hair is what makes them feminine, but it is so much deeper than that. A wig can really help you feel more like yourself. It gives you a sense of normalcy,” says Kelsey Spaulding, co-owner of The Wig Shoppe.
When searching for a wig, Kelsey suggests buying the wig before you lose your hair, because it allows the consultant to give you feedback based on your existing hairstyle. Also, she says bringing a spouse or friend, who will give you an honest opinion, is helpful during the process. Prices vary based on whether clients want a synthetic or human hair wig and start at $130.
Makeup: Carrie Lentz
Rickelle Nelson, 50, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019 but is now cancer-free.
Hair loss is common for cancer patients who are going through chemotherapy, and it is often a disheartening experience, but The Wig Shoppe is helping women regain their self confidence.
Rickelle is wearing: Short red synthetic wig, $310 available at The Wig Shoppe.
Rickelle is wearing: Blonde human hair wig, $2100, available at The Wig Shoppe. Knit top, $79.50; necklace, $89.50 available at Talbots.
