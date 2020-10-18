Which Wig Would You Choose?

Businesses like The Wig Shoppe work with clients to determine what type of style fits them best and then customize the wig to suit the look the client wants. “A lot of women believe their hair is what makes them feminine, but it is so much deeper than that. A wig can really help you feel more like yourself. It gives you a sense of normalcy,” says Kelsey Spaulding, co-owner of The Wig Shoppe.

When searching for a wig, Kelsey suggests buying the wig before you lose your hair, because it allows the consultant to give you feedback based on your existing hairstyle. Also, she says bringing a spouse or friend, who will give you an honest opinion, is helpful during the process. Prices vary based on whether clients want a synthetic or human hair wig and start at $130.

Makeup: Carrie Lentz