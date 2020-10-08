What Are You Grateful For?

Briania Nicole Davis, MSMFT, and the owner of Open Arms Wellness, a private mental health practice that focuses on anxiety, depression, trauma, and mood disorders, says gratitude is essential to our lives because “it helps focus the mind on the things we do have rather than the things we do not.” Bringing your mind to a place of gratitude in the present can refocus that bad day or those competitive feelings of lack. “It’s easy to get wrapped up in arriving at one’s destination rather than taking stock of the journey along the way,” Briania says.

Bob Mueller, mission & stewardship officer at Hosparus Health, says, “By appreciating the gifts of the moment, gratitude frees us from past regrets and future anxieties. By cultivating gratefulness, we are freed from envy over what we don’t have or who we are not. It doesn’t make life perfect, but with gratitude comes the realization that right now in this moment, we have enough, we are enough.”

