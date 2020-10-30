The November Issue Is Out!
In the November issue, Today’s Woman looks at The Big Picture. We checked in with 13 local women to see what really matters in their lives — to see their perspectives. Have their outlooks become clearer during this pandemic? Will they inspire you to step back and take a look at your own big picture?
Also inside:
• Tasty time savers for holiday meals.
• Gift Guide, to help you pick the perfect presents.
• Caregiver Guide, featuring tips on how to prepare your home to be safe while you age, examining the expectations for a caregiver, and enjoying easy entertainment ideas for seniors.
P.S. Gratitude frees us from past regrets and future anxieties.
