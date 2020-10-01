The New Issue Is Out!

IN THE OCTOBER ISSUE:

Stop the editing of your opinions, the hiding of your feelings, the lessening of your intelligence, the dulling of your visions, the strength of your faith, the depth of your convictions.

Let them see you…

Let them see that Women are

POWERHOUSES,

LEADERS,

EDUCATORS,

VISIONARIES,

PROBLEM SOLVERS.

While being empathetic, caring, and kind.

In addition to learning more about the Powerhouse Women in our community — including LMPD Interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry, check out the latest Today’s Family section, the 2020 Cancer supplement sponsored by UofL Health, and Today’s Girl, a supplement sponsored by the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, all included in this issue!