Start October With Chocolate

Say hello to the perfect double chocolate cookie! These are crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside… simply irresistible. You can use any combination of chocolate chips that totals 12 oz. (one standard bag), but I love this “tuxedo” combination that uses 4 different types of chips, each one playing a part in a deep, dark chocolate symphony. These are fantastic! What are you waiting for?

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE TUXEDO COOKIES

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup packed light brown sugar

• 1 tsp. table salt

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 2 large eggs, room temperature

• 2 tsp. baking soda

• 1 cup Hershey’s Special DarkCocoa Powder

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 3 oz. white chocolate chips

• 3 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

• 3 oz. bittersweet chocolate chips

• 3 oz. Ghirardelli caramel baking chips

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat your oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Cream butter, sugar, light brown sugar, salt, and vanilla until light and fluffy.

3. Add in the eggs until combined. Scrape down the sides and mix for a few more seconds.

4. Add the baking soda and cocoa powder into the bowl. Wrap a clean kitchen towel around the outside of your mixer and put it on low speed for a few seconds. The towel will prevent the cocoa from flying out everywhere! Turn the mixer up to medium and let it go for a few seconds, until you start to hear it slow down. Stop the mixer and pat the towel to loosen any cocoa that tried to escape, then remove the towel and set it aside. Scrape down the bowl and give the dough a quick mix to incorporate all the cocoa powder.

5. Add in the flour. Use the towel again to surround the mixer, then start low and work up to medium until you hear it slow down after a few seconds. Remove the towel. Scrape down the bowl and mix on a low setting until the white flour disappears.

6. Incorporate the various chips evenly.

7. Scoop the dough onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet and bake for 11-13 minutes. Allow the cookies to rest for 5-10 minutes before enjoying!

Madeleine Dee (AKA The Seasoned Cynic) is a chef, writer, world traveler, and filmmaker who lives in Louisville.

