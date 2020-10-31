Raising Changemakers: Brooklyn Roller

Mark Twain said, “The two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.”

On the day our children are born, our hearts are filled with hope for their futures. We bring them into the world and wish them to be strong, healthy, happy, intelligent, capable, and good despite the inherent suffering around us. We hope, in the deep pulp of our hearts, for their lives to have purpose. We hope that their tiny hands will help others, and their hearts will be filled with empathy for others. We hope they might change the world.

In this article series, you will meet several young change-makers, who have used their power to serve others and the families who nurtured them to find their “why.”

BROOKLYN & THE ADVENTURES OF BUDDY LUV

Brooklyn Roller will be the first to admit that she is not your average teenager. When school was in session, you wouldn’t find her at football games or social events. Instead, Brooklyn spends her free time in the community volunteering.

And at 17, she has used the extra time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to write a children’s book inspired by her experiences in community service. The Adventures of Buddy Luv was inspired by her time spent with the Dream Factory, the nation’s largest wish-granting organization for children with chronic or critical conditions.

As a participant in the Miss Kentucky Outstanding Teen pageant, Brooklyn chose this organization as her platform, and she has been helping to grant chronically and critically ill children’s wishes since she was a second grader.

“Making a difference is motivating. It has improved my self-confidence, and I’ve been able to have so many life experiences by helping others. I have learned to be grateful and don’t take anything for granted,” Brooklyn says.

Brooklyn was taught at a young age to lead with a servant’s heart. This concept came to light when she was seven and met Ryan, who had spina bifida. “She always had a smile on her face despite her suffering and constant surgeries. Her dream was granted to see Disney World, and that inspired me to spread the Dream Factory’s mission.”

Since Ryan, Brooklyn has served countless other children and sees the organization’s recipients as family. As an ambassador to the organization, she was tasked with designing a teddy bear with a Dream Factory T-shirt to hand out to Dream Factory recipients. “I struggled with the name of the bear. My dog, Buddy, had recently passed away, so I decided to name the bear ‘Buddy Luv’ because I believe that everyone needs some “Buddy” to love. When we started passing out Buddy Luv, the kids wanted to know the story behind the bear. That is where the idea for my book came from. The Adventures of Buddy Luv is about giving back, and that no matter who you are, or your background, everyone deserves love.”