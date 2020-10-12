How to Calm Your Child’s Fears About Dental Visits

The goal is to familiarize children with the environment and assure them that they are safe. “Younger children usually cannot verbally communicate their fears, which results in tears when they are doing something they don’t want to do. They are apprehensive [at first], but the more they see it, they will know it will be an easy appointment,” she says. Prior to their dental cleaning, Jenna will tell them what she is going to do to their teeth. She also lets them hold a toothbrush, pick out their toothpaste, and taste it as a way of easing the tension. In her lap-to-lap technique, she allows the child to lie down on their parent’s lap while she cleans their teeth. “This helps them feel more comfortable and in control,” she says.

