Giving Birth in a Pandemic: How She Found the Positives

But now, Lauren can say there were a lot of positives amid the chaos of delivering baby Eli.

“Looking back I couldn’t imagine having all those people in and out when trying to learn how to breastfeed, having a newborn, trying to recover from a C-section, so it was a really good bonding experience for the three of us,” she says. “I feel like we got to know each other a lot more and then really recover.

“That’s kind of what you were left with was, OK, how can we find the good out of this? And turns out, there was actually quite a lot.”

The anesthesiologist in the operating room provided one of those good moments for Lauren and Luke by using Lauren’s phone to capture photos of the birth.

“Everybody was fantastic,” Lauren says. “I think they realized it was kind of different not being able to have your family there with you.”

Dr. Inna Russell, OB/GYN with Clark Just for Women Health Solutions, delivered Eli. She says that the uncertainty around the pandemic has caused greater anxiety for her patients, but that the Family Birth Place has taken the steps to ensure safe deliveries and postpartum care.

“That’s our job, [to deliver with] education and expertise,” Dr. Russell says. “The whole hospital and staff are understanding of the problem and are accommodating for the patients and safety for all.”

Though she felt isolated at times, Lauren says she wouldn’t trade her first weeks home with her son. She used FaceTime often to connect with her family and took lots of walks with Eli in his stroller.

“I had all these grand plans for my maternity leave,” she says, “but really I just think snuggling on the couch together for those 12 weeks were probably the best 12 weeks of my life so far, just getting to know him and getting to know each other.”

What will Lauren tell Eli in the future when he asks about his birth?

“I think I will tell him, ‘During that time it was just you and me, and then the crazy world that we were up against,’” she says. “But we really kind of just leaned into each other and figured each other out. We learned a lot and we got through it.”

Click to learn more about Clark Just for Women Health Solutions and the Family Birth Place. Several women’s services are available through telehealth, including counseling for infertility, contraception and postpartum depression.