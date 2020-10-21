Enter to Win This Week’s Giveaway!

THE GIVEAWAY:

A Paddock Shops tote bag filled with a variety of gift cards totaling $250 from Paddock Shops retailers and restaurants. Here’s how to enter. It’s a little different…



* To qualify to win, you must “like” the Paddock Shops Facebook page before submitting the entry form.

DEADLINE:

You have until TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:

Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.