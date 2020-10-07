7 Halloween Events Still Happening

• Boo at the Zoo is offering Halloween fun for kids 11 and under at The Louisville Zoo. Buy tickets in advance.

• The Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular is returning for the eighth consecutive year to South Louisville’s Iroquois Park as a drive-through event, where 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins will greet visitors through November 1. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged. The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular 2020 will also be a donation drop-off location for #FeedTheWest, an initiative spearheaded by Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

• Danger Run is a scavenger-hunt-style game played while in the car that leads you to some of the area’s spookiest places. You will solve rhyming clues to crack the puzzles and unlock the mystery of some of Louisville’s spookiest places. Through October 31.

• The Macabre at the Mansion, a creepy tour, will happen every Friday and Saturday night in October at the Culbertson Mansion at 914 East Main St., New Albany, Indiana. 812.944.9600.

• Ultimate Halloween, at 4002 S Pope Lick Rd, is an immersive Halloween show: spectacle stage show, scary characters and scare zones, scary movies, festivalstyle vendors, and fall food. Experience the folklore of the Pope Lick Monster until October 24.

• Join the Spooktacular Soiree, a drive-in gala at The Olmsted, on October 31, to benefit the American Lung Association.