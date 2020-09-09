Win a Basket of Wellness from Clark Memorial Health
Treat yourself to wellness, and stay up-to-date with the hometown healthcare at Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville, Indiana. You can win a gift basket filled with luxurious, locally made Southern Indiana products, valued at $150!
THE GIVEAWAY:
This basket from Giftwell includes:
• Gift card to the brand-new True North Coffee House
• Hand-thrown coffee mug from Dallas Wooten
• More gift items locally made by The Elderberry Co., Kozy Kandles, Emerson Park, Zanj, and Liz Dobiez
DEADLINE:
You have until TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Sign up for Clark Memorial’s e-mail newsletter that will bring news, healthy living tips, and community events to your inbox once or twice a month, and then fill out the Form below!
Click here for Official Rules.