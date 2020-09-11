When It’s Time For A Change

THE KITCHEN IS CLOSED

Kathy Cary’s mother was admitted to the hospital on Feb 28, 2020. “For that first part of March, I pretty much watched my mother die,” she says. Her mother passed away on March 10, and on March 14, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement that restaurants would have to close due to COVID-19. Kathy, owner of Lilly’s Bistro and La Peche, had to immediately transition from one supremely stressful life event to another.

“I had a lot of time to think,” she says. “Life was changing not only for me personally, but for all the restaurateurs around the world.” Being away from her restaurant and her staff forced her to consider what her future would be. When new rules began to be formulated about how restaurants would have to manage COVID-19 — with masks, gloves, plastic utensils, and limited seating — Kathy thought, “That’s not dining the way I’ve been used to for the past 42 years.”

She and her limited staff transitioned to curbside, but she acknowledges the difficulty of answering phones, cooking, and delivering food to cars on a skeleton crew. In an effort to not waste food, Kathy asked her customers to order 24-48 hours in advance. “I made 100 pot pies [one] week, and I said, ‘I can’t make any more. I physically can’t make any more,’” she says.

Kathy came to the conclusion that it was time to begin her next chapter. “After 46 years of cooking in Louisville, it’s time for [me] to take an exit,” she says. Not only was the world changing, but having just watched her mom die brought home just how short life is. She also didn’t want to put her staff and clients at risk of contracting COVID-19. She says even if her mother hadn’t passed away, she would still be too scared to open her doors to in-house dining.

Because of the Federal Pandemic Compensation Program, Kathy felt like, with her decision to retire, she was able to give her staff a window to find jobs and have a safety net while doing so. “I thought a lot about my customers, my very loyal customers who’ve been with me for years, who I totally love,” she says. “It was a really hard decision,” she said. “I couldn’t keep cooking in this kitchen, working as hard as I do, and feel that life was going to pass me by and one day I was going to die,” she says.