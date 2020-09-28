Way to Go Woman: Kristy Owens

KRISTY OWENS, 38

Job: Cosmetic Coordinator, Aesthetic Alternatives, a Division of Associates In Dermatology

Family: Husband BJ; daughter Claire (13), stepdaughter Madalyne (19)

A strong work ethic and relentlessness in her career pursuits led to Kristy Owens’ dream job. She worked as a counselor in a substance abuse center, then became a restaurant server after her daughter’s birth. The career change suited her family’s scheduling needs at the time, but after her daughter entered kindergarten, Kristy says she missed being with her during the day. Kristy’s mother-in-law told her that the dermatology office she worked for was searching for part-time clerical help, Kristy leapt at the opportunity.

Eventually, she began working full-time and gained experience in many positions within the company, which allowed her to learn about the aesthetics industry. “I loved everything I was being exposed to so I put every minute I could into learning more. The practice sent me to my first laser physics and safety course. It took about three years of training before I was put into my current role. I love what I get to do every day. I am proud of myself, and I am proud to do what I do for Associates In Dermatology,” she says.

HER BIG WIN

Now that I have made it to a full-time treatment provider, I so appreciate the unique view I have had. I serve my patients better by knowing each role it takes to run our practice.

KNOWLEDGE IS THE KEY

This is an ever-evolving industry so there is always something new to learn. I am constantly taking classes and viewing webinars, updating protocols for treatment, pre-care and post-care. I am fortunate that the practice I work for has so many physicians available for me to ask questions. I love reaching one goal after another. I am willing to work for it.

