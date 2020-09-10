Way To Go Woman: Jenny Watson

Our 2020 Way to Go Woman! honorees are women age 40 and under who are changing lives, mobilizing the community, and setting new goals for the future. Find out how each of them stays motivated to rise above the challenges and follow the path to success.

WAY TO GO WOMAN! ENTREPRENEUR category

JENNY WATSON, 32

Job: CEO and Owner, The Elderberry Co.

Family: Husband Michael; Zadok, (5); Quinn, (3)

Jenny Watson is in the business of helping families protect themselves from the common cold, flu, and allergies. After learning about the health benefits of elderberry syrup, she opened The Elderberry Co. two years ago and began making the syrup in her kitchen.

The company’s growth has allowed Jenny to create an online retail store and open a storefront in New Albany, Indiana. Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs: “Take baby steps into growing your business. Take your next right step and move forward from there. Find mentors to pour wisdom and insight into you. Make communication your highest priority when you are managing a team of people,” she says.

HER MISSION

To empower families, specifically moms. Elderberry syrup empowered me as a young mom to be able to help my children get and stay healthy. I’m passionate about helping families do the same thing. I was and still am a stay-at-home mom while growing and running a BIG small business. I have had to learn balance, peace, and ways to let my kids journey alongside me as I accomplish my dreams.

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE

You can discover and step into exactly who God created you to be. Your family, your kids, whatever else may be holding you back from accomplishing your dreams, are not in opposition to those dreams. You can do both!