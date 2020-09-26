Try Smoked Salmon

THE SEASONED CYNIC’S HOMEMADE LOX

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 lb. center cut of fresh Atlantic salmon, skin on, pin bones removed

• 3 cups Kosher salt

• 3 cups granulated sugar

• Soy sauce (regular, do not use that low sodium garbage *smacks you with newspaper*)

• Zest of 1 lemon

• Dried herbs and spices (I like the combination of dried dill, ground cumin, and garlic powder.)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Gently rinse your salmon with cool water, then pat dry with a paper towel.

2. In a large bowl, thoroughly combine the salt and sugar. Pour 1/3 into a deep, wide container, spread it out evenly, and lay your salmon on top. Set the rest of the sugar and salt mixture aside.

3. Coat the surface of the salmon with soy sauce. Don’t go crazy here.

4. Drink a mimosa. Daydream about brunch tomorrow.

5. Sprinkle the salmon with lemon zest, then apply liberal layers of the dried spices and herbs you’ve decided to use. Again, don’t go crazy — you still want to be able to see the fish!

6. Grab the sugar and salt you set aside, give it another good mix, then pour it on top of the salmon. Gently pat it around until you can’t see the fish anymore.

7. Cover with a flat plate that is larger than the salmon but smaller than the container, then add something heavy on top, like several large canned goods or a couple six packs of beer. Within reason, add as much weight as you can.

8. Chill in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Your lox should be perfect after 12-16 hours, but if your salmon is especially thick, it can be left to cure longer.

9. Gently rinse the sugar and salt from the salmon with cool water, then pat it dry. Use a long, sharp knife to shave off thin slices. Layer on top of a toasted bagel with lots of cream cheese, red onion, lemon juice, and fresh dill. Enjoy.

Madeleine Dee (AKA The Seasoned Cynic) is a chef, writer, world traveler, and filmmaker who lives in Louisville. Watch her cooking show, Easy Elegance, on YouTube! Instagram: @TheSeasonedCynic

P.S. Enjoy this perfect bread pudding recipe.