The New Issue Is Out!

Making Great Things Happen. In the September issue, you will find that even during this time of uncertainty, many good things are still beginning:

• Find out what women are creating in the home market, and read about home design improvements made with a feminine touch.

• Meet this year’s young leaders in the Way To Go Woman! section.

• See how dramatic changes over the years have helped Germantown/Paristown and NuLu become sought-after places to work, live, and recreate.

• Take a mental health moment and learn how to release negative self-talk in favor of positive self-care.

On the Cover: Dana Willouby tackles home improvement projects with confidence. Find out how this Louisville-based painting contractor is empowering other women and knocking down stereotypes in a male-dominated industry. Photo by Erika Doll.