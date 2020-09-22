The City Keeps On Changing

BRANDED AS THE NEW LOUISVILLE NuLu is also known as the East Market District and covers a stretch of downtown Louisville between Chestnut and Floyd going east to west that encompasses Main, Market, and Jefferson streets. Although it is considered its own unique area, City of Louisville documents indicate that it is part of the Phoenix Hill National Register Historic District. According to NuLu Business Association President Rick Murphy, this area was a hub of commerce in the 1800s and for many years until the suburbs began attracting people further out into Jefferson County and businesses moved to Fourth Street. Eventually, business owners and investors saw this area as a place that was ripe for renewal. While some anchors of NuLu had been there for years, such as Joe Ley Antiques, there were many vacant buildings that needed tender loving care. In the past several years, NuLu has become one of the places that visitors flock in the city.

“A lot of our businesses do analytics with their purchases. They track zip codes for their credit cards so they know where to advertise and where we can market. About 65-70 percent of the restaurants and retail sales are from outside Jefferson County and the city of Louisville,” Rick says. When the Kentucky International Convention Center was shut down, it impacted NuLu’s revenues, and COVID-19 has had a similar impact.

Like businesses all over the country, restaurants in NuLu have had to pivot, but there remains a loyal following. Harvest, RYE, Decca, Biscuit Belly, and Louisville Cream are just some of the sites foodies seek out when they visit the area. Kevin says some of the best places to find gifts in the city are in NuLu. Mahonia, Six Sisters Boutique, Red Tree, and Revelry are some of the more widely known spots, but there are hidden gems throughout NuLu’s streets.