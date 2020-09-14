Power Women Creating New Homes

At the construction site, rebar rises toward the sky from horizontal concrete slabs on the ground. Pallets of Tyvek Homewrap lay on the ground, ready to be installed once the house has been framed. An enthusiastic group of women with drills and hammers huddle together to discuss their plan for the day’s build.

WOMEN BUILD PROGRAM

Habitat for Humanity has long been an organization that helps women become homeowners. While single men and two-parent families have certainly benefited from Habitat’s help, Rob Locke, Habitat for Humanity Louisville’s CEO, says if you look at the full demographic list, the majority of Habitat homebuyers have been single moms.

In years past, Habitat had been making steady progress toward getting its Women Build program to not just involve women in the actual building of a home but for women’s charitable giving to fully fund the construction of that home. Of course, anyone in nonprofit work will tell you there are ebbs and flows to programs and plans. Board members come and go, as do volunteers. People’s finances and their ability to donate change for a variety of reasons.

This year’s 100th anniversary of suffrage in the United States, though, has been a reminder to Habitat for Humanity of just how integral its role in female empowerment is. “Using the ministry of Habitat to empower women is just baked into our DNA. There’s always been women leaders on our job sites. Our construction department is currently led by a woman,” Rob says. In 2020, the organization is refocusing its efforts to make its Women Build stronger than ever.